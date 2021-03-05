According to an article on the Examiner Live website, Steven Chicken writes that Huddersfield Town are interested in a summer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

For Rhodes, that would represent a return to the John Smith’s Stadium – a place he knows well from his spell there before.

Ipswich to Wednesday – summer beckoning

Starting out at Barnsley, Rhodes was snapped up by Ipswich Town and joined their youth set-up in 2007.

Not really making the breakthrough at Portman Road, Rhodes moved to Huddersfield Town in 2009 on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It was at Huddersfield that he started to show his prowess in front of goal. In 147 appearances for the Terriers, Rhodes scored 86 goals and added 14 assists.

That prompted a £8m 2012 move to Blackburn Rovers where the scoring streak continued. He scored 84 goals and provided 13 assists in 169 games for the Lancashire side.

After four years at Ewood Park, another big-money move took him to Middlesbrough in February 2016. A year later he joined the Owls after a loan spell at the club.

His time at Hillsborough, which included a season on loan at Norwich City, has seen him make 99 appearances for Wednesday, scoring 16 goals and adding four assists.

Huddersfield summer love in for Rhodes

Now, according to the Examiner’s Chicken, Huddersfield are wanting to bring Rhodes back to West Yorkshire from his South Yorkshire stay.

Stating that Rhodes will be a “free agent” in the summer, Chicken then goes on to add that “he has been linked with a move” back to the Terriers in a summer swoop.

Chicken continues by stating that Huddersfield are looking at Rhodes as “their first summer signing” to join fellow prodigal sons returning to Town such as Danny Ward, Duane Holmes and Richard Keogh.

Biographical details about career taken from Transfermarkt player profile page

Would Huddersfield Town be able to rekindle the fire under Jordan Rhodes and his goals?