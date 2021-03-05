Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has commented on Jordan Rhodes’ position at Sheffield Wednesday, saying how Darren Moore spoke highly of the striker before the defeat to Rotherham United.

Moore lost his first game in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout at home to Rotherham United in midweek. His side had the man advantage but would still go on to conceded a late goal, with Rotherham running out as 2-1 winners.

Callum Paterson started up front on his own that night. But Howson has revealed what Moore said to him about Rhodes after his introductory press conference at the start of the week:

“Darren Moore at his introductory press conference on Monday after he’d been unveiled, he waxed lyrical a lot to me about Jordan Rhodes and how he rates him and how he’s a natural goal-scorer. “He was talking him up and so you’re thinking Jordan Rhodes might then lead the line against Rotherham, and he didn’t.”

The Rotherham defeat was crying out for Rhodes. He remains a hotly contested name at the club but he’s arguably their best finisher still, and Moore still opted against starting him that night.

That could change at Reading this weekend.