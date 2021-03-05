Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has confirmed midfielder Todd Cantwell could be back for their clash with Luton Town after returning to training this week.

The 23-year-old playmaker has been absent from the Canaries’ last two games. Cantwell missed out on their recent wins over Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers, with Onel Hernandez coming into the starting 11 in his absence.

Next up for Norwich City is Luton Town, who have also won their last two games. Nathan Jones’ side have won back-to-back games against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of the clash, an update has emerged on the fitness of Cantwell, providing Daniel Farke’s side with a boost ahead of Luton Town’s arrival at Carrow Road.

Farke has confirmed that after featuring in two training sessions, the midfielder is back in contention for the Luton game. The German confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, saying:

“Todd had a good individual session yesterday. He returns to team training today and if he comes through it, he’ll be available tomorrow.”

With Cantwell fit to return, it will be interesting to see if Farke looks to bring him straight back into the starting 11 or if Hernandez maintains his starting spot.

Cantwell, despite enduring injury problems earlier in the campaign, has been Norwich’s first choice at left-midfield this season. Across all competitions, the Dereham-born ace has played 22 times this campaign, chipping in with three goals and four assists in the process.

