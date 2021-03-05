Celtic are closing in on a move for Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, according to the Scottish Daily Mail (05.03.21, page 86).

The Hoops are poised to see off competition from elsewhere to land the highly-rated youngster on a pre-contract agreement.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, was the subject of a rejected bid by Barnsley in January, as per a report by Wigan Today, whilst journalist Alan Nixon suggested that League One side Blackpool were interested.

The likes of Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with an interest this winter by the Daily Mirror. However, Wigan managed to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least.

Read: Wigan Athletic boss won’t be moving to Ipswich Town just yet

Joseph is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Celtic have identified him as someone that is a good long-term option for them and have been focusing on next term already, having already sealed a deal to sign Liam Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday.

Read: Orlando City expecting Barnsley man back this summer

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions.

The Latics are fighting for survival at the bottom of League One and are set to be dealt a blow with Celtic closing in on a move for their young prospect.