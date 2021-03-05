Rotherham United’s trip to Brentford in the Championship this weekend has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Millers’ camp.

Relegation contenders Rotherham United have had to call off another game in the Championship – since the start of December, Rotherham have had to postpone games against Cardiff City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, QPR and now Brentford, all because of an outbreak or a frozen pitch.

Today’s news of their most recent postponed fixture has sparked a debate on Twitter between fans from different clubs in the Championship, on whether Rotherham should face a penalty for all these postponed fixtures.

The fixture list is notoriously packed over the festive period, yet Rotherham played just 18 Championship games since the start of December compared to the majority of the league who’ve now featured 34 times in the Championship this season, and 20 times since the start of December.

After their midweek win over relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, a weekend off comes at a cushty time for Paul Warne’s side who remain in 22nd-place, but now just three points from Birmingham City in 21st. The Millers’ next scheduled fixture is next Tuesday at Luton Town but whether that runs the risk of being postponed as well remains to be seen.

Rotherham United have featured 32 times in the Championship this season – only Swansea City have played as few. After this weekend, they’ll have three games in hand on Birmingham City and two on Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd, and a timely break to prepare for whenever their next match is.

It’s rightly sparked debate on Twitter about whether Rotherham are responsible for this, and whether they should be penalised – see what some of these fans had to say:

Something 100% dodgy going on here. Don’t think it’ll benefit them like they think it will come May🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7w3UrfA3oz — Dom (@dfezza_) March 5, 2021

They should be docked points 👀 https://t.co/QQUKoNgDxX — Will Porter (@WillPorter93) March 5, 2021

Should be point deduction deduction for the amount of games they’ve postponed this season 🥱🥱 boring now https://t.co/YuRlpIoOEi — Sean Kay (@sean_kay92) March 5, 2021

Come on @EFL @FA , you not falling for this again are you? https://t.co/4C0EA3CQUn — Paul Edgington (@_edgy_) March 5, 2021

How convenient I must say, seems to be rife at Rotherham.. https://t.co/mCit5C5Ifn — Joe (@Joeytaylor123) March 5, 2021

Should be fined, second time this season players have evidently broken the bubble, had a couple of games off around Christmas and now it’s happened again https://t.co/hHYuKXEfZ5 — jake (@j_weatherhead7) March 5, 2021