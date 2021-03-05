Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wanted to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End in early January, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The left-footed defender ended up joining Liverpool in a surprise move on a long-term deal.

Sheffield United were linked with him this winter and identified him as someone to boost their defensive options. However, a move didn’t materialise in the end.

In fact, the Blades didn’t sign a single player in what was a frustrating transfer for Wilder.

The Daily Mail have suggested that the ex-Northampton Town boss’ long-term future at Bramall Lane is uncertain with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Davies, who is 25 years old, is yet to play for Liverpool since his switch to Anfield. He was out of contract at Preston at the end of the season and the Reds swooped in to add more depth to their defensive department.

Davies joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut at the age of 17 and was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He went on to make 144 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

Sheffield United were interested in January but couldn’t sort out a deal to bring him to South Yorkshire.