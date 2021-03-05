Bolton Wanderers have confirmed defender Jak Hickman has joined National League side Kings Lynn Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had fallen out of favour under Ian Evatt and will now be going out on loan to pick up game time elsewhere.

Hickman was omitted from Bolton Wanderers’ squad for the second half of the season. Alongside fellow defender Jamie Mascoll, the former Coventry City man made way to make space for the Trotters’ January signings.

Prior to his omission, the former Coventry City man played seven times for Bolton after joining last summer. Along the way, the full-back found the back of the net once, also laying on one assist.

Now, having secured a move to Kings Lynn, Hickman will be hoping to help his new side fend off relegation from the National League.

As it stands, Ian Culverhouse’s Linnets sit in 20th place. They are three points clear of the relegation zone with games in hand of some teams around them.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Kings Lynn’s director of football Rob Back thanked Bolton and Hickman’s agent for the work done towards the deal. Here’s what he had to say:

“The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Bolton Wanderers Football Club and Jak’s agent, Max Hassell, in getting the paperwork completed so quickly for the player to come to King’s Lynn Town Football Club.”

Before joining Bolton, Hickman played twice for Coventry’s senior side after coming through their youth academy. Most of his game time while on the books with the Sky Blues came out on loan, spending time with Ashton United, Hereford and Bromsgrove Sporting.