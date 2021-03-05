Sunderland have been handed positive injury updates on three of their stars ahead of their weekend clash v Rochdale in League One.

Sunderland have had their fair share of injuries this season. But Chronicle reporter James Hunter has provided an injury update on three of those currently on the sidelines in Denver Hume, Ross Stewart and Tom Flanagan:

Lee Johnson: Ross Stewart trained today, so he is getting closer. Denver Hume was back on the grass as well. Tom Flanagan also looking stronger. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) March 5, 2021

Hume is Sunderland’s first choice left-back and in his absence has been Callum McFadzean. But the Scot isn’t on a par with Hume and so his return will be a huge boost for Lee Johnson’s side as they vie for promotion into the Championship.

Stewart meanwhile is yet to feature after joining from Ross County last month, whilst Flanagan has been out since the start of Janaury owing to a broken metatarsal.

This weekend the Black Cats host Rochdale in League – Johnson’s side go into this one in 4th-place of the table with only a five-point gap between them and 2nd-place Hull City.

It’s another tricky assignment for Sunderland who’ve looked shaky in recent weeks – they left it late before claiming a point from Crewe Alexandra at the end of last month, before scraping past Swindon Town last time out.

Rochdale currently sit in 23rd-place of the League One table and so Johnson will be banking on a comfortable home win against the strugglers to keep the pace on the top two.

A win could seem them leapfrog Lincoln City on goal difference and potentially take them to within two points of the automatic promotion spots.