Swansea City have confirmed on their official club website that Swindon Town loan man Jordon Garrick has put pen to paper on a new deal at the Liberty Stadium.

The 22-year-old original contract was set to expire at the end of the season, putting the Swans at risk of losing the young attacker for nothing.

However, it has now been confirmed that Garrick has put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the club. Currently on loan with Swindon Town, Garrick will now remain with Swansea City until the summer of 2023.

The Swansea youngster has signed an initial two-year contract with the Welsh outfit. The club hold the option of another 12 months in the deal, potentially keeping Garrick at the club until 2024.

Having broken into senior football at the Liberty Stadium, it will be interesting to see if the forward can nail down a starting spot in the future.

Prior to linking up with Swindon, Garrick managed only three appearances with Swansea this season. Since making his debut in a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Northampton Town in 2019, Garrick has played 19 times for the Swans’ first-team. In the process, he has found the back of the net three times, also providing three assists.

Since joining John Sheridan’s Swindon, Garrick has played six times, mainly featuring in a centre-forward role. Along the way, the Swansea loanee has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Garrick will be hoping to help the Robins in their efforts to avoid relegation to League Two. As it stands, they sit in 19th place, two points clear of the bottom four with 14 matches remaining.