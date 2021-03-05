Middlesbrough take on Swansea City this weekend in front of the Sky Sports cameras and regular pundit David Prutton has had his say on what he believes the outcome will be.

Swansea go into the game having won three and lost two of their last five games, whereas Middlesbrough have won three, drew one and lost one.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently fourth in the Championship table and are one point off second place with two games in hand. They will be hoping this weekend will be the game where they can make the jump up into an automatic promotion spot behind league leaders Norwich City.

Middlesbrough on the other hand currently reside in ninth and are five points outside of the top six. A win at the Liberty Stadium will mean they keep pace with their fellow promotion chasers with just over 10 games left to play between now and the end of the season.

Speaking on his regular Sky Sports platform online, pundit David Prutton gave his prediction for how Middlesbrough’s clash with Swansea will go at the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to this one!” said Prutton.

“To say it was dramatic at the end of Swansea’s win at Stoke would be an understatement, but what a win it was, and it really does propel them perfectly into this game.

“We know what Middlesbrough are capable of under Neil Warnock. They are hard to beat and have had a decent week, so this could be a well-poised game.”

Prutton went on to say that he believes the home side will just edge it and come away with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

“But I think the Swans will just have a little too much by the end,” he said.

Middlesbrough beat Swansea at the Riverside earlier in the campaign by two goals to one. A brace from then-new signing Duncan Watmore prior to a consolation from Yan Dhanda late in the second half saw Neil Warnock’s side reign victorious over Steve Cooper’s Swans.