Speaking to Hull Live, Hull City boss Grant McCann has refused to be drawn on transfer links with Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming the Tigers were taking a close look at the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

Watt has impressed for the Bantams over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, becoming a mainstay in the starting 11 after joining from Wolves last summer.

His performances have caught the eye of Hull City and now, those links have been addressed by Tigers boss Grant McCann.

Speaking with Hull Live, McCann remained coy on the speculation regarding a potential move for Watt. The Northern Irishman stated background preparations are ongoing with a view to the summer window, saying:

“We are preparing in the background, hence why you see the new contracts being handed out, hence why there’s going to be links with players all over the papers. Whether it’s true or false, only we know that.

“What I would say is that we’ve got a recruitment team and an analysis team at the stadium who work very hard in terms of each position and how we can move forward. That’s what I will say.”

The 20-year-old has played in all of Bradford City’s 30 League Two games this season. Successfully locking down a place in defensive midfield, the Scottish youngster has chipped in with two goals and two assists in the process.

Despite the links, Watt will be remaining fully focused on the task at hand at Valley Parade. Joint-manager Conor Sellars insisted the links will not be a distraction as they battle for a play-off spot.

As it stands, the Bantams occupy 10th place, three points away from the top seven after an impressive run of form. Bradford have lost just one league game in 14, winning 10 times.