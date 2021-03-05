As quoted by the Bournemouth Echo, AFC Bournemouth loan man Cameron Carter-Vickers has said he would be open to joining the Cherries on a permanent deal this summer.

As it stands, the American centre-back will be available for nothing in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider claimed that parent club Spurs have no plans to renew Carter-Vickers current contract, which will be coming to an end at the end of the season.

As a free agent, the 23-year-old will be free to hunt for a new club. With a good amount of Championship experience under his belt, Carter-Vickers could be a shrewd acquisition for a second-tier side this summer.

Now, with his contract running down, the Bournemouth loan man has opened up about a possible permanent move to Dean Court.

Speaking with the Bournemouth Echo, Carter-Vickers has said it would be something he would consider. However, he insisted the focus must be on on-pitch matters, leaving questions about his immediate future for later. Here’s what he had to say:

“Yeah. I think that’s a question that I’ll have to just kind of (go) deeper into at the end of the season. But it’s definitely something that I’m open to and something that I’d definitely be up for come the end of the season.

“But the most important thing now is to get to the end of the season and then take it from there really.”

Since linking up with the Cherries last summer, the United States international has made 11 appearances. After a difficult first-half of the season, he has featured in nine of Bournemouth’s last 11 games.

Carter-Vickers netted his first goal on Wednesday night, scoring a later winner in a 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

