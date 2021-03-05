Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Leam Richardson at Ipswich Town further down the line, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The new Tractor Boys manager has already boosted his backroom staff by bringing in former player Gary Roberts.

Richardson, who is currently in charge of Wigan Athletic, has worked with Cook at four different clubs in the past and may reunite with him at Portman Road at some point.

However, for now it appears he will remain at the DW Stadium until the end of the season at least to try and keep them in League One. The situation is likely to be revisited in the summer.

Cook has said: “Watch this space. As I said to Marcus (Evans), let’s get in. Leam Richardson’s been my assistant manager at every club. But, what I did feel alongside speaking with Leam, the reality of revisiting that situation when Wigan are in a relegation fight, when we both have a massive affinity to Wigan Athletic Football Club, is that I didn’t think that would be correct and proper enough to visit that situation now. So maybe we might revisit that situation at a later date.

“But going forward, I want everybody to feel that they’re going to get the correct opportunity to be part of the future success for the club.”

Richardson, who is 41 years old, has been with Cook in the past at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan. He then stepped into his shoes when he departed the Latics at the end of last season and has since been in interim charge of the North West outfit.

He may be on his way to East Anglia at the end of this campaign and this is a story to keep an eye on over the coming months.