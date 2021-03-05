Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide has this morning been linked with all of Crystal Palace, Club Brugge, Leeds United and Watford.

The 20-year-old sees his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire in the summer. Talks have been opened with regards to an extended deal at Hillsborough but with the Owls sitting perilously in the Championship’s bottom three, clubs are starting to line-up for Urhoghide.

He’s struggled with injury since joining ahead of last season. But in his seven Championship appearances this season he’s proved an exciting young defender, and fans would be gutted to lose him.

For Urhoghide though, the lure of a team like Leeds United or Crystal Palace would no doubt surmount the attraction of remaining at Sheffield Wednesday in the current fiasco they’re in.

Either way, Urhoghide’s links this morning have garnered a tired response from Sheffield Wednesday fans for whom this is a scenario becoming all too common.

See what some of them had to say on Twitter this morning:

