Reading are expected to release Sone Aluko this summer, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

The attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and is poised to leave the Royals on a free transfer.

Aluko, who is 32 years old, joined the Championship side in 2017 and has played over 100 games for the club. He has also spent time out on loan in China at Beijing Renhe during his time in Berkshire.

However, Reading are planning for life next season and he is likely to head for the exit door.

Aluko started his career at Birmingham City and rose up through the youth ranks at St. Andrew’s. He was a key player for the Blues at youth levels and played once for their first-team before departing for spells in Scotland at Aberdeen and Rangers.

The Nigeria international was lured back to England by Hull City in 2012 and spent four years on the books at the KCOM Stadium. He scored 14 goals in 108 games for the Tigers, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his time in East Yorkshire.

Aluko then left for Fulham in 2016 and stayed at Craven Cottage for just over a year, scoring nine goals in 55 games, before Reading snapped him up.

He could now be on the move again this summer with his contract expiring.