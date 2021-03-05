Ahead of their clash with Swansea City this weekend, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock Spoke to Wales Online and was full of praise for opposition forward Andre Ayew.

Since the start of the season Ayew has scored 11 goals in 32 games in all competitions for Swansea, also assisting twice during that time. His tally means he is joint-sixth in the top scorers chart with 14 games left to play between now and the end of the season.

The Swans have two games in hand on the teams around them and if they win those it would put them into the top two and an automatic promotion place.

They face a Middlesbrough side this weekend who have only lost once in their last five games and are chasing a play-off place of their own. Neil Warnock’s team are currently ninth in the Championship but are just five points off the top six.

Speaking ahead of the game, Warnock praised their weekend opposition and Ayew in particular.

“They’ve got Ayew,” he said.

“Whether they’ll be able to keep him next season, I’m not sure. Obviously I’m aware of what wages he’s on, but he’s a good player.

“In fairness to him, his attitude has been brilliant. He’s not moaned about wanting to be here, there and everywhere.

“He’s horrible at times. I love it, me. I think he’s a great player.”

Ayew’s current deal is up at the end of the season and will become a free agent if a contract isn’t signed prior to June this year. Warnock went on to offer the Ghanaian a place at Middlesbrough next season, although the comment was slightly tongue in cheek.

“If he does find himself short next season he’s quite welcome to come up here.

“We’ll have to have one of those GoFundMe raising things!”

Middlesbrough beat Swansea in the reverse fixture at the Riverside, with Duncan Watmore scoring twice before Yan Dhanda’s consolation 12 minutes from time. Boro will be hoping to replicate that feat in order to keep pace with the top six, whereas Steve Cooper’s side will be looking for revenge when they face off at the Liberty Stadium this Saturday.