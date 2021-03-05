Kayden Jackson will be handed a ‘clean slate’ by new Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.



The striker had been frozen out by Paul Lambert but could be given a fresh chance by their new manager.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, was the subject of a loan-to-buy bid by Huddersfield Town on deadline day last month but a move back to the Championship didn’t materialise.

He is no stranger to being linked with a move to the second tier and was a target for Stoke City and Coventry City in the summer transfer window, as reported at the time by Football Insider. However, Cook could throw him a lifeline to save his Ipswich career now.

“Whenever you go into a new club there’s always a clean slate because you don’t know what previous relationships have really been like and you don’t know the rights and wrongs of situations,” Cook said: “The reality for everyone going forward is that it’s a clean slate. They are back involved, the team is winning and we have strength in depth. The competition for places is huge.”

Jackson has scored one goal in 12 games in all competitions this term and hasn’t quite managed to live up to the 11 he bagged in the last campaign.

He began his career with spells at Guiseley, Bradford City, Swindon Town, Tamworth and Wrexham before he was snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship.

However, he was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

