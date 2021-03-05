Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide is wanted by all of Crystal Palace, Club Brugge, Leeds United and Watford.

Reports this morning claim that the young Sheffield Wednesday defender is on the radar of ‘four clubs’, including Crystal Palace, Leeds, Watford and Belgian side Club Brugge.

He’s out of contract in the summer and seemingly no closer to signing a new deal, despite reports earlier in the week claiming that the Owls had opened renewal talks.

The 20-year-old joined from AFC Wimbledon ahead of last season. He made three Championship appearances last time round and has seven to his name this season owing to injury.

But he’s back in the side now and back to showing fans what he’s capable of – he’s a hugely exciting defender with all the pace and power required to play at a higher level.

Rumours linking him with a move away from Hillsborough are damning for the Owls, but with his contract out soon and the club struggling both financially and on the pitch too, Urhoghide could be a number of players who depart in the summer.

Darren Moore is the new man in charge at Sheffield Wednesday – he left his post at Doncaster Rovers to take the Hillsborough job, but would get off to a losing start a home to Rotherham United this week.

The Owls are now seven points adrift in 23rd-place of the Championship table, with a trip to 5th-place Reading to contend this weekend.

As for Urhoghide, he now has to prove that the rumours won’t affect his performances in what’s a hugely critical time for Sheffield Wednesday.