Marc McNulty is not part of Reading’s long-term plans, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

The striker still has another year left on his contract at the Madejski Stadium but they could look to offload him early this summer.

McNulty, who is 28 years old, is currently on loan at Dundee United and has scored twice for the Tangerines this term under Micky Mellon.

He joined Reading in 2018 but has struggled to make an impact at the Madejski Stadium, scoring just once in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotsman has been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Sunderland during his time in Berkshire. He spent the first-half of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light after Jack Ross lured him to the North East but he struggled for goals in the third tier.

He started his career at Livingston before moving down the border to sign for Sheffield United six years ago.

McNulty spent three seasons on the books at Bramall Lane and scored 14 goals in 56 games for the Blades, as well as spending time away from the Yorkshire club at Portsmouth and Bradford City.

He was snapped up by Coventry City in 2017 and became an instant hit with the Sky Blues. He fired 28 goals in all competitions for them in his only season there to help them gain promotion from League Two and earn a move to Reading in the process.