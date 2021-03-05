Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has defended Izzy Brown after this week’s defeat to Rotherham United.

The 24-year-old was handed an 11-minute cameo in the defeat to Rotherham United on Wednesday night’s home clash v Rotherham United.

He’s been a hugely contested name in the side this year but in general, fans have been wanting to see much more of him.

In the dying stages of the game v 10-man Rotherham though, Brown would step up to take a corner, mishit the ball and send it right down the other end of the pitch for Rotherham to score their eventual winner.

It was a calamitous mistake and one that proved costly for Sheffield Wednesday and Brown, but Moore has stepped up to defend the Englishman, saying:

💬 DM: We know Izzy has fantastic ability, he didn’t get the right contact on the ball from the corner, but he’s fine. I’ve said to him we move on now, there are a lot of games to go and he will play his part. He doesn’t have to apologise, it’s everyone in it together #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 5, 2021

It comes ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Reading in the Championship this weekend. The Owls in 23rd face 5th-place Reading in a game that holds equal importance for both sides.

Defeat at home to Rotherham means Wednesday have now lost their last five Championship outings, finding themselves with a seven-pint gap to bridge before the end of the season.

If Moore can guide Sheffield Wednesday to safety from this current position then it’d be one of the greatest managerial achievements that the Championship has seen.

Not only because they’re in such a perilous position, but because Moore doesn’t seem to have a group of players who want to fight for survival.

The performance against Rotherham was lacklustre in so many ways but, having created so many chances that day, Moore knows his side are capable – they just need to find someone to put the ball in the back of the net.