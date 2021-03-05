Former Football League man Steven Taylor has returned to Wellington Phoenix, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has re-joined his former club until the end of their current season after leaving Indian side Odisha.

Taylor, who is 35 years old, played for Wellington from 2018 to last year and made 50 appearances for the A-League side.

He left in September and embarked on a new challenge in the Indian Super League. However, he has now decided to move back to New Zealand.

Read: Ipswich Town midfielder suffers injury blow

Taylor says he is pleased to be back: “I’m looking forward to joining back up with my teammates in Wollongong and working under Uffy [Ufuk Talay] again and doing my best for the Phoenix fans back in New Zealand and across Australia.”

He has racked up over 350 appearances so far in his career and has spent much of it at Newcastle United.



Read: Bournemouth and West Brom want Peterborough United starlet

The centre-back left the North East club for a spell in America at Portland Timbers in 2016 but returned to England for spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

Taylor spent time during the 2016/17 season at Portman Road whilst the Tractor Boys were in the Championship and played three times before leaving.

He was then snapped up by Peterborough and enjoyed more game time in League One, playing 51 games in all competitions for the Posh before leaving for a move to Wellington three years ago.