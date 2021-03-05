Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock outlined his transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

Middlesbrough are at risk of losing five first-team players this summer with contracts running down. Although it is not yet known whether these players will be offered new deals, in light of this, Boro boss Neil Warnock is looking to bring in some new faces this summer.

He has identified a striker as his priority in the up and coming transfer window, especially given that Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are yet to commit to another deal with the club.

But he also wants to bring in experienced players to balance out the squad, given Middlesbrough have an influx of younger players with bags of potential.

“We haven’t got to think about signing six or seven players, it’s a group that have improved.

“We’re a bit short on 24-29 year olds, if we can sign two or three players to supplement the squad we’ve got a very exciting few years ahead,” said Warnock.

He went on to say that Boro will only need a few players this summer to build on the foundations they have created over the past couple of seasons.

“I don’t think we need much, I’m not looking at a major overhaul. We need two or three players.

“We don’t need to look for an entire team, we’ve already re-signed the major positions. We’re looking for one or two players and Steve is determined to get me them. I won’t spend money stupidly.”

As reported on The72 earlier today, Warnock was also asked on whether wingers Neeskens Kebano, Yannick Bolasie and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be re-joining the club next season, with their current deals due to expire this summer. The Boro boss didn’t commit to an answer necessarily, saying he would have to weigh up his options and look at the club’s finances before pursuing any deals for the trio.

Middlesbrough still do have a chance of competing in the top flight next season. Given they are in ninth position and just five points off the play-off places, Warnock will be waiting to see where they reside come the end of the campaign before identifying transfer targets.