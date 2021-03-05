Plymouth Argyle man Lewis Macleod is hoping to earn himself a new deal between now and the end of the season, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The former Championship midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Macleod, who is 26 years old, has been in and out of the team this season due to injury and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, nine of which have come in League One.

He is now itching to get back into action having been out since the start of January and has his sights set on a contract extension.

Read: Charlton Athletic bracing themselves for summer interest in striker

Macleod started his senior career at Rangers but was lured down to England in 2014 to join Brentford.

He then spent five years on the books at Griffin Park and played 43 games altogether for the Bees, chipping in with four goals. The London club then let him leave at the end of the 2018/19 season when his contract expired.

Read: Ipswich Town man could be out until the end of the season

Wigan Athletic then snapped him up on a free transfer and the Scotsman made 12 appearances for the Latics in all competitions last season whilst they were playing in the Championship.

Macleod left the North West club last summer and was subsequently snapped up by Plymouth in August. He is now wanting to stick around at Home Park for the next campaign.

Will Macleod be at Plymouth next season?