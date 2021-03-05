Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has assessed the Owls’ chances of Championship survival this season, saying that he is ‘committed to what is ahead’.

The former Doncaster Rovers manager was appointed at Sheffield Wednesday last week. He took charge of his game at home to South Yorkshire rivals Rotterdam United but would come undone in injury time, losing the game 2-1.

It’s a defeat that leaves Wednesday seven points adrift, and sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table after a run of five-straight defeats in the league.

But after this weekend’s trip to Reading, Sheffield Wednesday enter into a ‘one-game week’ scenario – something that Moore says will benefit Wednesday in their bid for Championship survival:

💬 DM: We go into a one-game week after this and that will allow us to get more work in. It’s a big challenge but it whets my appetite. We know what’s gone, has gone. We are committed to what is ahead of us #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 5, 2021

Reading currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship and will be gunning to claims all three points over Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

But it’ll be an equally tough assignment for both sides though – all the pressure will be on Reading, against a Sheffield Wednesday side who can have moments of brilliance.

Confidence seems to be shot at Sheffield Wednesday but Moore will be hoping that his attacking style of football can reinvigorate the likes of Adam Reach, Barry Bannan and the other names in this side who have these moments of brilliance in them.

Moore seems to have his work cut out though. This Sheffield Wednesday side is lacking in fight and desire and relegation might yet be the best outcome for the Owls who are in dire need of a rebuild.

But they remain a Championship club for the time being, and a win against Reading this weekend would be a huge statement in their bid for survival.