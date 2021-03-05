In an interview which appears on The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked if Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will re-join the club next season.

The trio arrived at Middlesbrough on short-term deals in January. Both Bolasie and Kebano are on loan from Premier League sides Everton and Fulham respectively, whilst Mendez-Laing joined on a free transfer until the end of the season having been released from Cardiff City last year.

All three players have played their part for Middlesbrough this season and have impressed in their relatively limited time at the club. When asked if there was a possibility of the three players re-signing for Boro in the summer, Warnock was hesitant to commit to an answer, but admitted it was something to consider.

“I think you’ve got to think about everybody. I knew Yannick and Mendez, and I asked them to come and have a look and help me out.

“I’ve been very impressed with Kebano as a person in the dressing room and on the pitch – I think he’s got something as well,” he said.

“But I honestly don’t know the situation with that.”

One of the main hurdles to overcome are the wages for players of that quality and stature. Bolasie and Kebano are both on a Premier League salary and it would be difficult for Boro to match what they earn at their parent clubs in the top flight.

“These lads have been on major money, very good contracts, so I think a lot will depend on what way they want to go. We won’t be paying any sort of contracts like that. It will all depend on the finances, and we’ll have to look at different options.”

But Warnock did admit these are the sorts of footballers Middlesbrough want and need going forwards, but whether that is Bolasie, Kebano, Mendez-Laing, or somebody else remains to be seen.

“The players like that are the players I think we need. You need a bit of pace and a little bit of creativity in that final third.”

Bolasie returned from injury in midweek against Coventry and will be hoping to play his part this weekend as Middlesbrough take on Swansea City away from home. Kebano also returned to the side against the Sky Blues whereas Mendez-Laing was an unused substitute.