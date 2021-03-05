Darren Moore has ruled Sheffield Wednesday duo Andre Green and Keiren Westwood out of this weekend’s Championship clash at Reading.

The former Doncaster Rovers manager got off to the worst possible start to life in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout – his first game in charge was at home to relegation rivals Rotherham United in midweek, who overcame the Owls with ten-men.

It leaves Wednesday seven points adrift in 23rd and with a trip to to 5th-place Reading to contend this weekend. Moore though will be without Green and Westwood – he told the club’s press today:

💬 DM: Both Keiren and Andre are getting closer but won’t be considered for this weekend. They are making good progress and we’ll be able to take a better look at them next week #swfc pic.twitter.com/abqyLKCYo4 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 5, 2021

Green joined in January and has so far struggled to reach match-fitness. He’d spent the first-half of the season unemployed and so his lacking in match fitness is understandable, but he picked up an ‘Achilles knock’ after making two appearances for the Owls

Westwood meanwhile has missed the last three through injury, leaving the Joe Wildsmith in goal for Sheffield Wednesday. The 36-year-old has suffered from a range of injuries in the past few season, with a rib injury keeping him out recently.

As for Moore, he takes his side to the Madejski Stadium this weekend where he’ll be hoping that his side can show a bit more fight and desire to stay in the Championship.

The defeat at home to Rotherham was a painful one for fans to watch and judging by that, the club deserves to be playing in League One.

But fans will retain hope that Moore can guide the Owls to an unlikely survival bid in the remaining 13 games of the season, starting with Reading on Saturday.