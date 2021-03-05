QPR have endured an indifferent season-to-date, and one player who’s become a more contested name throughout is Dom Ball.

QPR after winning four-straight Championship games have now gone three without a win, losing the last two to Birmingham City and Barnsley. They find themselves in 17th-place of the Championship table having had a sniff of the play-offs at one point, and fans have become unsettled.

It’s individual player performance that seem to drive QPR fans crazy – the main man in that department this season has been Lyndon Dykes. Warburton brought him in over summer but has recently taken to the press to say how all the criticism is having an affect on the striker.

Be that as it may, some will say it’s deserved and others will say that Warburton should never have signed Dykes in the first place. But another name who’s taken a lot of flack, yet managed to go under the radar a bit is Dom Ball. He was one of last season’s best players at QPR – the fans grew to love him for his dogged style of play in midfield but this time round, an apparent lack of quality and at times discipline has been exposed.

Any QPR fan will tell you that Ball loves a foul. Sometimes it lays down a marker when playing feisty opposition but otherwise it’s a hindrance, and in terms of general footballing quality, there’s likely a lot of central midfielders out there who’d be an improvement.

Stefan Johansen coming in next to Ball in midfield has made that gulf in class all the more evident. Ball is a workhorse but little else, and plenty of QPR fans have grown tiresome of his ways this season. See what these QPR fans have said about Ball on Twitter this season:

Ball is awful, dykes is awful. There is the tweet. — James Baker (@itisJBAKES) March 3, 2021

Can't remember how many times I have said this DYKES and BALL are not championship quality. We will be better without dykes — Umer Malik (@UmarMalik0907) March 3, 2021

Can we just end the Dykes and Ball experiments now and start games with 11 players? #QPR — Garry Pape (@GarryPape) March 3, 2021

Dom Ball is shocking and Barbet hasn’t been great up until lately — Liam (@QPRLiam) March 4, 2021

dom ball is really poor but people won’t admit it because he runs around a lot #QPR — IC10💥 (@KingIliasss10) February 27, 2021

90mins of pain but glad we’re now able to win ugly as well! Squad looks united with a bit of character, can’t wait until I never have to see Dom Ball try and play Football again though! #QPR — Garry Pape (@GarryPape) February 6, 2021