Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer thinks there will be interest in Chuks Aneke this summer, as per a report by London News Online.

The striker has been in impressive form this season and is the Addicks’ top scorer with 13 goals to his name.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent as it stands.

Bowyer has admitted that there could be Championship interest in him this summer.

He has said: “That’s something we can’t control. Chuks is another one who we have converted into a striker that goes on and scores goals. From what I understand he has got the best goals-per-minutes in the division, maybe even all the divisions.

“I think there will be interest in Chuks. Everyone wants a striker. If we go up I’m guessing he would stay with us. He likes it with us. He is another we have got the best out of, so I couldn’t see why he’d leave if we went up.”

Aneke joined Charlton in 2019 and struggled for goals in the second tier last term as they were relegated.

However, he has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues in the past, so his form this season shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who really know him. He bagged 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons from 2016 to 2019.

Aneke has also previously had spells at Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem, but seems to have found a home at the Valley for now.