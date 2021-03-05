QPR boss Mark Warburton says striker Lyndon Dykes is ‘guilty of reading social media’, and that it’s having an affect on the Scottish striker.

The 25-year-old joined from Livingston in the summer. He’s since made 29 Championship appearances for QPR but only has one goal from open play to his name – his other four Championship goals have been from the spot.

Dykes’ last goal came back in November now and over the course of the season, QPR fans have become increasingly critical of him, with the last outing v Barnsley another classic example.

QPR lost the game 3-1 but Dykes had an early chance to put QPR ahead, which he fired straight at the goalkeeper.

It sparked another online vitriol of the striker which seems to be a weekly thing by this point, and Warburton’s comments on the social media hate that Dykes gets hasn’t done him any favours.

