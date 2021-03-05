Ipswich Town’s Jon Nolan could be out for the rest of the season, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The midfielder has suffered a knee injury in training that could rule him out for two months.

Nolan, who is 28 years old, was a target for Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by Football Insider.

However, Ipswich decided against letting him leave this winter. He has scored five goals in 18 games for the League One side this term in all competitions.

Nolan joined the East Anglian side in 2018 and they were relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club. He still has another year left on his contract at Portman Road.

He started his career at Everton as a youngster but dropped down the leagues and joined Stockport County in 2011. He then spent two years with the Hatters before moving on to Lincoln City.

The ex-England C international has since had spells in the Football League at Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town before rocking up at Ipswich three years ago.

Nolan has now suffered a blow in training and could be out for the rest of the season, with Cook taking his first game this weekend against Gillingham.

