QPR are set to introduce a B team into the club’s structure.

It’s a move that a lot of teams are taking – Brentford being the main example, and Birmingham City more recently.

But QPR aren’t scrapping their youth academy – they’ll still have youth sides and a development side that’ll compete in the Professional Development League, but their B team will take part in U23 competitions and friendlies.

“The change is designed to improve the pathway to the first team for players on the cusp of senior football,” so says West London Sport.

I’s a bold move from QPR, whose fans don’t seem overly keen on the restructure – they want to see more focus on bettering the first-team before the club thinks about a B team.

The Rs have lost their last two in the Championship to find themselves in 17th, with only eight points separating them from safety.

See what these QPR fans had to say on the club’s recent decision to implement a B team: