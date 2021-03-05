QPR are set to introduce a B team into the club’s structure.

It’s a move that a lot of teams are taking – Brentford being the main example, and Birmingham City more recently.

But QPR aren’t scrapping their youth academy – they’ll still have youth sides and a development side that’ll compete in the Professional Development League, but their B team will take part in U23 competitions and friendlies.

“The change is designed to improve the pathway to the first team for players on the cusp of senior football,” so says West London Sport.

I’s a bold move from QPR, whose fans don’t seem overly keen on the restructure – they want to see more focus on bettering the first-team before the club thinks about a B team.

The Rs have lost their last two in the Championship to find themselves in 17th, with only eight points separating them from safety.

See what these QPR fans had to say on the club’s recent decision to implement a B team:

A place for Kakay and Hamelainen to grow old https://t.co/sROorwaOXX — Robert Gilbert (@RobGilbz) March 4, 2021

An admission that U23 football in this country is absolutely pointless. https://t.co/YGtPvnH6bL — Ali Mannering (@alimannering) March 4, 2021

Players left in the A team Dieng

Dickie

Barbet

Willock

Austin https://t.co/oiHAjU4Yvk — OJ (@ojclayt) March 4, 2021

Shouldn’t they get the A team right first? https://t.co/fDO05aLPoF — Truth and Justice (@number8buser) March 4, 2021

Gets Dykes a regular game next season then https://t.co/u2vxSzShKR — Jeff (@lefthookqpr) March 4, 2021

Like the look of this. Allows the club to keep the academy structure in place, but with the B Team playing non League clubs and Cat 1 teams. Gives youngers a stronger pathway to the first team and useful for first team who may struggle for minutes Good move by the club imo https://t.co/aZKaryUrgh — Conor Wells (@conwells2000) March 4, 2021