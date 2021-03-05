‘A place for Kakay and Hamalainen to grow old’ – Recent QPR announcement hasn’t been taken seriously by all these fans
QPR are set to introduce a B team into the club’s structure.
It’s a move that a lot of teams are taking – Brentford being the main example, and Birmingham City more recently.
But QPR aren’t scrapping their youth academy – they’ll still have youth sides and a development side that’ll compete in the Professional Development League, but their B team will take part in U23 competitions and friendlies.
“The change is designed to improve the pathway to the first team for players on the cusp of senior football,” so says West London Sport.
I’s a bold move from QPR, whose fans don’t seem overly keen on the restructure – they want to see more focus on bettering the first-team before the club thinks about a B team.
The Rs have lost their last two in the Championship to find themselves in 17th, with only eight points separating them from safety.
See what these QPR fans had to say on the club’s recent decision to implement a B team:
A place for Kakay and Hamelainen to grow old https://t.co/sROorwaOXX
— Robert Gilbert (@RobGilbz) March 4, 2021
An admission that U23 football in this country is absolutely pointless. https://t.co/YGtPvnH6bL
— Ali Mannering (@alimannering) March 4, 2021
Players left in the A team
Dieng
Dickie
Barbet
Willock
Austin https://t.co/oiHAjU4Yvk
— OJ (@ojclayt) March 4, 2021
Shouldn’t they get the A team right first? https://t.co/fDO05aLPoF
— Truth and Justice (@number8buser) March 4, 2021
Gets Dykes a regular game next season then https://t.co/u2vxSzShKR
— Jeff (@lefthookqpr) March 4, 2021
Like the look of this.
Allows the club to keep the academy structure in place, but with the B Team playing non League clubs and Cat 1 teams.
Gives youngers a stronger pathway to the first team and useful for first team who may struggle for minutes
Good move by the club imo https://t.co/aZKaryUrgh
— Conor Wells (@conwells2000) March 4, 2021
Supposed to start with an A team 🔵⚪️ #QPR
— Tony Ryan (@Tonyryan111) March 4, 2021