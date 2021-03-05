Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion are both interested in Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to a report by Bristol Live.

The pair have both been reportedly ‘scouting’ the in-form striker ahead of a potential summer move.

Clarke-Harris, who is 26 years old, has caught the eye with the Posh this season and has scored 23 goals in all competitions.

They will face a real battle to keep hold of him at the end of the campaign with the way things are going. He only joined Darren Ferguson’s side last summer and penned a four-year contract at London Road.

Clarke-Harris spent the past season-and-a-half at Bristol Rovers and fired 27 goals in 49 games for the Gas. He has carried on his goal scoring form at Peterborough and may want to test himself at a higher level soon.

West Brom are fighting for survival in the Premier League right now but may see him as an ideal signing as someone to boost their attacking options for next term. Bournemouth, on the other hand, are vying for a place back in the top flight under Jonathan Woodgate.

Clarke-Harris has racked up plenty of experience in the Football League and has also previously played for the likes of Coventry City, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United, MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers.

