Speaking with Indian outlet Khel Now, former Manchester United star Nani has tipped Derby County boss Wayne Rooney to be a success as a manager.

After bringing an end to his thoroughly impressive playing career to become Derby County boss on a full-time basis, Wayne Rooney has had a positive impact on proceedings at Pride Park.

The Rams endured a difficult start to the season under Philip Cocu, leaving them in a surprise relegation battle. However, England and Manchester United legend Rooney has guided them away from the bottom three.

Since taking up the managers role permanently, the 35-year-old has won six games, drawing once and losing four. In the process, the Rams have risen 18th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Now, the Derby boss has received high praise from one of his former Manchester United teammates.

Portuguese winger Nani, who currently plays his trade with Orlando City, has tipped Rooney to enjoy a successful managerial career. Speaking with Khel Now, the winger said:

“Rooney was a great player, one of the best in the world in his position.

“As a coach, he is still very young. But he has the base as a soccer player. I’m sure with time he will produce his qualities on the field as a coach.”

The Rams manager will be keen to live up to the high praise from Nani and help continue to rise up the Championship table.

Next up for Wayne Rooney’s side is Huddersfield Town, who sit one place and one point behind Derby County. A victory could see them rise as high as 15th, ahead of QPR, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.