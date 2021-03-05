Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City’s joint-manager Conor Sellars has confirmed midfielder Harry Pritchard will undergo surgery, likely keeping him out for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old has been dealt a hefty injury blow, with his injury situation being confirmed a month after his last League Two appearance for Bradford City.

Across all competitions, Pritchard has played in 21 games for the Bantams this campaign. In the process, the former Blackpool man has found the back of the net on four occasions, also chipping in with one assist.

However, an update has emerged revealed Pritchard is highly unlikely to add to that total this season.

Bradford City’s joint-boss Conor Sellars has revealed that the winger will have to undergo surgery, likely meaning that his season has come to a premature end. Speaking with the Telegraph and Argus, Sellars said:

“He’s been to see a specialist and they are going to be able to sort out his injury. The bad news is that he’s going to be out for a period of time.

“He is going to undergo surgery which will probably put him out for the rest of the season.

“The communication is key from the staff at the club in making sure he feels that we’re there to look after him and support him in the good times and the bad.”

Since joining Bradford City back in 2019, Pritchard has played 44 times for the club. The midfielder has chipped in with seven goals and seven assists in the process, featuring on the left-wing as well as in attacking midfield.

Pritchard may well have played his final game for the Valley Parade club. The former Maidenhead United star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if the Bantams look to offer him a new deal.