Ranger completed a return to Roots Hall last month, coming in after a stint playing in non-league with Spalding United.

The striker had been working hard to build up his fitness before making a return, which came in Southend United’s 0-0 draw with Salford City. However, Rangers suffered an injury blow just a matter of minutes into his return to action.

Ranger came on after 77 minutes but had to be replaced by Jason Demetriou 12 minutes later, bringing an early to his brief return. Now, an update on the former Swindon Town and Newcastle United ace’s injury.

Speaking with Echo News, Southend United boss Mark Molesley has confirmed Ranger is unlikely to play again this season after overstretching his groin. Here’s what he had to say:

“Unfortunately I don’t think we will see Nile again this season which is a disappointment to ourselves. He’s overstretched his groin and he’s almost fallen off the edge of our pitch as well.

“It’s an occupational hazard and in football sometimes you get injured. Nile has been out for a long time and had more potential to get injured than a lot of our other players but that was why we didn’t just throw him in.

“He had been working really hard behind the scenes with us and selfishly I’m bitterly disappointed for myself as well as for him because I know how hard he’s worked to get on that pitch again.”

In his first stint with the Shrimpers, Ranger notched up 10 goals and three assists in 50 games for the club. The 29-year-old striker will be determined to return to fitness to hopefully add to that total.

Ranger is a product of Newcastle United’s academy, making 62 senior appearances for the club before his departure in March 2013. He found the back of the net three times for the club, later linking up with Swindon Town.

The London-born striker enjoyed a successful stint at the County Ground. In 28 appearances for the club, Ranger chipped in with 10 goals and laid on three assists in a season with the club.