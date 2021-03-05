As quoted by the Watford Observer, Watford captain Tom Cleverley has said he is feeling “really upbeat” after it was revealed his ligament injury is not as severe as first feared.

The former Manchester United midfielder has emerged as a key player this season. He has featured as a stand-in captain in the absence of striker Troy Deeney.

The Hornets looked to have been dealt a hefty injury blow at the weekend when Cleverley was forced off in the latter stages of their 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Now, an encouraging update has emerged regarding the injury to Cleverley. As quoted by the Watford Observer, the Watford midfielder has said he will be working hard to be ready for action as soon as possible.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really upbeat about this given what it could have been.

“I’ve loved being in the thick of the action this season, and especially these last few weeks, so I’ll be working hard to be back involved as soon as I can for the all-important run-in.”

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in Watford’s starting 11 across all competitions this season. Under both Vladimir Ivic and Xisco Munoz, Cleverley has notched up 30 appearances so far, finding the back of the net four times and chipping in with two assists.

Next up for Watford is Nottingham Forest, who will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to Luton Town earlier this week. Munoz’s side could jump into the automatic spots this weekend, currently sitting tied on points with Brentford.