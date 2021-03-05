MLS side LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams on their official club website.

The move to the United States brings an end to Williams’ time with Blackburn Rovers.

The defender had spent the last four and a half years with the Ewood Park outfit but saw his involvement limited over the course of this season through injury.

Speculation has previously emerged regarding a potential move to the US and now, the switch has been confirmed.

LA Galaxy have confirmed the arrival of Williams, bringing him in ahead of the 2021 campaign. The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal, with the option of another 12 months included. If the option is taken up, the contract would keep Williams at the MLS club until the summer of 2024.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Galaxy’s General Manager Dennis de Kloese spoke about the arrival of Williams. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Derrick is an experienced defender who has played at a high level in England and internationally.

“We believe Derrick will strengthen our defence and add competition to the position. We are excited to have Derrick join the squad and look forward to his contributions to the club.”

Prior to this move, Williams has spent his entire career playing in the United Kingdom.

In the process, the Republic of Ireland international has represented Aston Villa, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers. Across his time with the three clubs, Williams has notched up over 300 career appearances, also representing his national side three times.