Orlando City hope to have Daryl Dike back from his loan spell at Barnsley when it expires, as per a report by the official Major League Soccer website (originally from Orlando Sentinel).

The striker joined the Tykes on a loan deal until the end of the season in January.

Dike, who is 20 years old, has scored twice for Valerien Ismael’s side since his move to England and has helped in their impressive run of form of late.

Orlando are still banking on him returning to Florida at the expiration of his loan at Oakwell.

Pareja has said: “Daryl’s spot is here in Orlando. I think he has done great in his career so far and we’re waiting on Daryl to compete with us this year.”

“If something exceptional happens, if some door gets opened for him, then we’ll have to just accept it and put that as a good path for others, especially youngsters here in the club.”

The once-capped USA international caught the eye in MLS last season and scored eight goals in 22 games for Orlando in all competitions.

Dike only joined the Florida-based outfit in January last year having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

He has adapted well to life in the Championship and Barnsley may explore ways to sign him on a permanent deal this summer. For the moment though, the Tykes’ sights are firmly set on a place in the Play-Offs.

