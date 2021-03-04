Aston Villa plan to release ex-Sunderland and Hull City man Ahmed Elmohamady this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to be let go by Dean Smith’s side.

Elmohamady, who is 33 years old, has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, nine of which have come in the Premier League.

However, Aston Villa look poised to let him move on to pastures new for nothing.

Elmohamady joined the Midlands club in 2017 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the club.

He moved to England a decade ago and signed for Sunderland from ENPPI before spending three years on the books at the Stadium of Light.

The full-back played 61 games whilst the Black Cats were in the top flight but they let him leave for Hull during the 2012/13 campaign.

Elmohamady became a key player for the Tigers and played for the East Yorkshire club for five years. He made 217 appearances and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his time at the club, as well as being ever-present in their run to the FA Cup in 2014.

He could now become a free agent this summer with Aston Villa planning on letting him leave.