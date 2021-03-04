Sheffield Wednesday started their 2020/21 campaign under the cloud of a 12-point deduction – things haven’t gotten much better.

A spot of brightness came with that point deduction being halved to just six but even a full return of points wouldn’t be enough to lift them from the gloom of relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday – a rollercoaster campaign

Just as a rollercoaster has its ups and downs, twists and turns, so has Wednesday’s 2020/21 campaign.

November saw Garry Monk’s tenure at Hillsborough come to an end – an end a lot of Owls fans were happy to see.

His replacement was to be Tony Pulis. Whilst the football wasn’t expected to be pretty, many Wednesday fans would have thought Pulis could grind out results.

He couldn’t. He was sacked at the end of December after just 45 days in charge. He had one win in 10 games before falling foul of the Chansiri axe.

After a wait of over two months, the South Yorkshire side finally signed a permanent manager – raiding neighbours Doncaster Rovers for Darren Moore.

In that two month Pulis-to-Moore period, the Owls were under the hand of Neil Thompson and put together decent runs that threatened to pull them out of the Sky Bet Championship drop zone.

That never materialised. Wednesday, damned by inconsistency, sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table and seven points from safety.

Raining and pouring at Hillsborough – Nixon comments after recent prediction

Football fans always ask Sun reporter Alan Nixon his views on results of upcoming games – he often replies. Here he does to a Reading fan:

A very surprise away https://t.co/xB8jfowdpp — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 4, 2021

Nixon’s assertion is bold. Last night’s late 2-1 loss to Rotherham was Wednesday’s sixth loss on the bounce.

That run of horrendous form is something that an Owls fan commented on. It was a comment that Nixon quote retweeted:

Whilst some may claim that Nixon is being dramatic invoking an image of a surround General Custer with his “last stand” comment, that isn’t far from true.

A seventh loss on the spin would be bad. Couple this with the possibility that Birmingham beat Barnsley and open a 10-point gap to safety and it is even worse.

That scenario, 10 points adrift, on a seven-game L streak and with just 12 games left – that is ‘last stand territory.’

Is Sheffield Wednesday's game on Saturday against Reading really their last stand in the Championship?