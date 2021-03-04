Sheffield Wednesday lost their opening game under Darren Moore at home to Rotherham United last night, as relegation to League One becomes gains on the Owls.

Even with a new and exciting manager at the helm and a man advantage over their South Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t overcome Rotherham last night.

Freddie Ladapo’s 96th-minute winner dealt Moore the worst possible start to life at Hillsborough. They remain seven points from safety but see Rotherham pull four ahead of them, with 13 games of the season remaining.

Most every player came under some sort of scrutiny last night – it was the usual suspects up in the firing line and again, Adam Reach’s performance garnered a lot of criticism.

The 28-year-old was signed for £5million back in 2016 and has at times been a talisman for the Owls, prevailing in the 2018/19 campaign where he scored eight goals in the Championship.

He managed one last season and has three this time round, but Wednesday fans are becoming tired of seeing his lacklustre, weak, and all round uninterested performances.

Sheffield Wednesday’s last few managers have had no idea how to get the best out of Reach, who himself seems confused as to where his best position is.

His contract is out in the summer too – he’s no doubt one of the clubs highest-paid players and with the threat of relegation, releasing him would make sense.

But in true Wednesday fashion, talks have reportedly been held between the two parties over a new deal, and so it’d come as no surprise to anyone if Dejphon Chansiri finances an extended deal for the Englishman.

But that might not go down too well with some fans:

If Wednesday offer Adam Reach a new contract it shows you exactly what’s wrong with our club #swfc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) March 3, 2021

I’m WTID but I think Adam Reach getting a new contract would finish me off — Mark (@mark42swfc) March 4, 2021

The club is in dire need of a complete restart and dropping down to League One might make that more possible. Reach and a host of other longstanding names are out-of-contract in the summer which would not only take a huge chunk off the wage bill, but allow room for some young and hungrier players to come in.

Moore still has 13 games of the season left and every chance of keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. But either way, the weeks ahead of summer will pose some pivotal decisions for Chansiri and Moore to make.