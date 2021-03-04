Speaking to Teeeside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave his initial reaction to signing a new one-year contract extension at the club, as announced earlier today.

He talked up the importance of fans and how it was a key factor in agreeing a new deal at Middlesbrough.

Since arriving at the club Warnock has only seen fans at the Riverside on one occasion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on spectators there has been no supporters allowed to watch live football in the UK since the league was initially suspended in March last year.

The one occasion was in a trial that allowed 1,000 Middlesbrough fans to attend their game against Bournemouth at the Riverside in September 2020. However, since then Warnock has not seen any supporters present in any game whilst residing as manager of the club.

“I do think it’s ever so important that fans come back,” he said.

“You get your vibe off fans.”

But Warnock wasn’t just talking about his own club Middlesbrough and referred to rival Championship side Bristol City and their fans, saying that he wants to show his support for the ‘banter’ he’d received from them throughout his managerial career.

“Even the ones away from home. I don’t want to finish my career without waving to the Bristol City fans and thanking them for all the banter over the years.

“It would be sad if I had to do that.”

Warnock is notoriously on the wrong end of rival supporters chants when playing his teams, but the Middlesbrough manager revels in it.

As things stand at the moment, May 17th is the preliminary date for sporting events to resume with spectators, although there will still be restrictions in place. June 21st will see all restrictions lifted however, to which Middlesbrough and Warnock will hopefully be able to see a full stadium at the Riverside.