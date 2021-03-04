Middlesbrough may have got their manager tied down to a contract extension this week, but there are five players who are nearing the end of their current deals too.

Middlesbrough also have three loanees currently at the club who will return to their parent clubs. Yannick Bolasie will rejoin Everton, whereas Neeskens Kebano and Marcus Bettinelli will go back to Fulham.

However, there are five players contracted to the Teessiders whose deals will come to an end in June this year, three of which are first-team regulars, whereas two only joined in the January transfer window on short-term deals.

Here are the Boro quintet with their contracts expiring shortly:

1. Britt Assombalonga (Striker)

The Democratic Republic of Congo international is Middlesbrough’s record signing. Having arrived from Nottingham Forest for £15 million he has scored 47 goals in 158 games for the club. However, he has found himself used far more sporadically under Neil Warnock and faces an uncertain future at Boro.

2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Winger)

After being sacked by Cardiff City, Neil Warnock gave his former player a lifeline at Middlesbrough. Mendez-Laing signed a six-month deal at the club but is still not fully fit having been out of action since last season.

3. Jordan Archer (Goalkeeper)

Boro allowed Aynsley Pears to join Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in the summer, whereas Dejan Stojanovic departed on loan to St. Pauli in January, meaning Warnock’s side had a shortage of goalkeepers. Archer was signed as back-up to Bettinelli and it is not known whether he will be offered an extension.

4. Ashley Fletcher (Striker)

One player who has been offered an extension is Ashley Fletcher. Last season’s top scorer for the club hasn’t decided whether he will stay or go this summer and is still weighing up his options.

5. Marvin Johnson (Winger)

Having featured heavily under Warnock earlier this season, Johnson has found his playing time reduced following the signings of Duncan Watmore, Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie. Despite having the joint-highest goal contributions this season, His deal is up in June and is another who faces an uncertain future at the club.