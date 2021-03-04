Speaking to the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has given his first interview since signing a contract extension.

Having agreed a one-year deal at the start of the season, Warnock faced an uncertain future with his current contract drawing to a close in June. However, a constructive meeting with chairman Steve Gibson resulted in the Boro boss signing an extension keeping him at the club next season.

In his interview with the club’s website, Warnock expressed that he always wanted to stay and that he has done what he set out to do upon joining the club, although there is still unfinished business to attend to.

“It wasn’t really in doubt,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here and achieved what I wanted to so far.”

He went on to say one of the main draws to staying at the club is the possibility of fans returning to stadiums in the near future.

Although 1,000 fans were allowed to watch Middlesbrough’s draw with Bournemouth at the start of the season, since arriving Neil Warnock is yet to see a full crowd at the Riverside due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on spectators.

“Steve [Gibson] is as big a supporter as he’s ever been, and he told me – you’ve not seen anything until you’ve seen a full Riverside.

“It’ll be great to have the fans back when we can – that’s what we all want and it can’t come quick enough. You can see a light at the end of the tunnel, but let’s be careful until we get there.”

He went on to say that he is looking to the future and given he is now 72-years-old, his footballing career may be nearing its end. But he would like to end on a high and will be looking for his ninth promotion as a manager.

“I think we can all look forward now – at my age you know you’re not staying on to make up the numbers and I thrive on success, and that’s what I’ll be striving for.”

Middlesbrough are currently five points off the top six and sit in ninth position in the Championship table with 12 games remaining. Following their win at Coventry on Tuesday they will hope to continue their winning ways at Swansea City at the weekend.