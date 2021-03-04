Wigan sit rooted to the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table after 32 games of the season.

Their 27 points puts them within touching distance of safety – 20th place Bristol City just three points and goal difference ahead of them.

Of course, the reason why they are there in the first place is something of a travesty.

Wigan woes were down to administration

Wigan’s lowly League One position was made so by one decision from Au Yeung Wai Kay, their previous owner.

The Hong Kong businessman sent the Latics into administration just over a month after acquiring them at the end of May 2020.

The EFL were hamstrung in what to do and levied a 12 point deduction to be actioned at the end of the season. It was done so on the last day, Wigan going down after Barnsley defeated Brentford.

That relegation was compounded by the administration decision when other clubs came in and cherry-picked off the Latics prized youth assets.

Stripped of those players, and with others leaving the DW, Wigan has sunk to the bottom.

It is a story of a club flipped between businessmen that has draw a tagged tweet from a Latics fan to Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Wigan ownership – a tangled background

Once Au Yeung Wai Kay made the decision to drop the Latics into administration their fate was sealed.

Wai Kay, through his company Next Leader Fund, had bought the Latics from fellow Hong Kong businessman, Stanley Choi, whose company is International Entertainment Corporation, at the end of May.

Ownership of Wigan was initially a 51%/49% Choi/Wai Kay split with the latter buying Choi’s 51% share for £20m to become the club’s sole owner.

With the administration set, rumours started that there were big bets on Wigan relegation and Choi was roped into these. Despite being partners at one point in buying Wigan, Choi told the Financial Times that there was “no relationship” between the two.

Nixon reacts to tag in tweet

Choi has moved onto other ventures and one, in particular, caught the eye of this eagle-eyed observer:

Wigan Athletic fans will be simply delighted to see their former owner in such a high-flying position! (Of interest @reluctantnicko, @AndyhHolt, @KieranMaguire and @kevinhunterday) https://t.co/UuDP19UzFS — Steve (@Steve_Dunthorne) March 4, 2021

Nixon is active on Twitter and responded with the following quoted retweet:

Fit and proper 😳 https://t.co/VIN2OT6Oi1 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 4, 2021

The emoji after the phrase “fit and proper” is enough to tell you exactly how Nixon feels about Choi’s suitability as an owner of Wigan Athletic.

