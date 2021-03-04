Speaking to Teesside Live after he picked up the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Player of the Year for 2020, Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson spoke about the club’s play-off chances this season.

Middlesbrough sit in ninth position and just five points off the top six with 12 games left to play. They have been in and around the play-off places all season, which came as a surprise to many given they were close to being relegated under Jonathan Woodgate prior to Neil Warnock taking over.

Midfielder Jonny Howson has been an integral part of Boro’s early season success and when asked about the club’s chances of achieving a place in the top six, the 32-year-old believes it can become a reality.

“I think we’ve got a good chance if we can perform to the level we have at certain times this season,” he said.

“If we can do that a bit more consistently, I think we’ve got a good chance of making the play-offs.”

Howson went on to say that even the games Middlesbrough have lost this season, they could have avoided defeat and got either a point or even a win in those fixtures.

“If you look at the games we have slipped up in, we genuinely feel we could have got something out of pretty much all of them. There’s been very few where we’ve been well beaten.

“We haven’t been on a great spell recently, but we’re still within touching distance of making those play-offs. And I think if you can get into the play-offs, anything can happen, it’s anyone’s.”

Middlesbrough take on automatic promotion chasers Swansea City at the weekend, where they will be hoping to build on their previous two performances which has seen them prevent an in-form Cardiff City side from winning with a 1-1 draw at the Riverside and beating Coventry City away from home 2-1.

Howson will likely keep his place in the side having impressed against Coventry alongside Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair. Howson got the assist for George Saville’s 88th minute winner, driving through the opposition defence and pulling the ball back for the Northern Ireland international to prod home from close range.