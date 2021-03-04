Hartlepool United are hoping to strike an agreement with Blackburn Rovers over a loan extension for Tom White, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The midfielder’s current deal is due to expire before their game against Torquay United this weekend.

White, who is 23 years old, joined Hartlepool on loan in February to get more opportunities.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League Two and made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has said: “Tom’s loan is due to expire before Saturday but we’ll have quick chat about that. The hope is we’ll be able to do something with that and we’ll speak with him about that this week and get something sorted.”

White started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international is yet to make a senior appearance for Rovers.

He is no stranger to playing in the National League and helped Barrow gain promotion to League Two last season before reuniting with his ex-Bluebirds boss Ian Evatt at Bolton last summer.

His move to the North West side didn’t really work out but his switch to Hartlepool last month was a good move for him to get some game time under his belt. They will be hoping to keep him until the end of this season.