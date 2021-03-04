Former Football League attacker Donovan Wilson has joined Sutton United, as announced by their official club website.

He has linked up with the National League side on a loan deal until the end of the season from Bath City.

Wilson, who is 23 years old, has scored six goals in nine games in the National League South for Bath and will now be looking to help 2nd place Sutton gain promotion to League Two.

He spent last season in the fourth tier with Macclesfield Town but parted company with the Silkmen when the campaign was halted due to Covid-19.

Wilson started his career at Bristol Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Pirates. He was tipped for a bright future with the Gas but was lured away by Wolves in 2014.

He made his first team for the Midlands side in an FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Molineux in February 2017 and went on to make a further three appearances. He scored his only goal for Wolves in a League Cup game against Southampton at St. Mary’s in August 2017.

He was loaned out for some experience at Port Vale in January 2018 and scored once in eight games for the Valiants before heading off to Spain for spells at Jumilla and Burgos, with a brief loan spell back in England at Exeter City in-between.

Wilson has now joined Sutton and will have his sights set on promotion to the Football League.