Middlesbrough’s recent announcement that manager Neil Warnock has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club another season has gone down extremely well with plenty of supporters.

Having taken over at the end of last season with the club in disarray, nearing the relegation zone, Warnock guided Middlesbrough to safety winning four of his eight games in charge.

Since then he has transformed the club from flirting with the drop to challenging for the top, with Boro sitting just five points outside the play-offs with 12 games left to play between now and the end of the season.

The announcement that Warnock has signed on at the Riverside for a further year has come as massive news to many Middlesbrough supporters, who took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Happy with that, he's got his work cut out, but I'm looking forward to seeing him at the Riverside. Shame he's not 10 years younger. — Jimbo (@Erimus81) March 4, 2021

Solid no complaints from me, we’re in good hands for another season pic.twitter.com/GwsG49g7mC — Josh McCann (@JoshMcCann142) March 4, 2021

What a day!!! Massive for the club with the amount of upheaval to come this summer. The right man to transform the club! — Shaun Arthur (@ShaunArthur30) March 4, 2021

These two fans were thankful to Warnock’s wife Sharon, with the Middlesbrough boss jokingly having said that she advises him on his managerial decisions in the past.

Gerrin ya beauty!! Cheers Sharon 👍🏼 #UTB — will tyerman (@will_tyerman) March 4, 2021

Thank Sharon for letting him stay another year 🔴⚪️ — Hopey (@ewanh9) March 4, 2021

These supporters think that the 72-year-old must have been given some sort of affirmation from chairman Steve Gibson, who he met with this week to discuss this future.

I think in the current climate, this makes sense. He must have had some assurances on transfer targets, don't think he would stick around if he didn't think he could take us up next season. Hopefully we can get back in and give him the welcome he deserves. #UTB — Pete Singh 💙 🇨🇩 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) March 4, 2021

Feel like he must’ve been granted some promises in order to stay, or I hope at least! — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) March 4, 2021

Middlesbrough take on Swansea City this weekend where they will be hoping they can build on their two previous performances, where they nullified an in-form Cardiff City side and managed to beat Coventry City away from home in the final minutes.

Warnock will also be looking forward to having fans in the stadium, having not managed at Middlesbrough with a full crowd due to taking over during the COVID-19 pandemic with spectator restrictions in place.