Former Stoke City man Bojan is in talks over a move to the Indian Super League, as per a report by Transfermarkt.

The attacking midfielder is currently a free agent after parting company with Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) in December.



Bojan, who is 30 years old, is now on the radar of Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters, the latter of who are currently the home to former Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper.

The Spaniard was on the books at Stoke from 2014 to 2019 and scored 16 goals in 85 games for the Potters before leaving to join MLS side New England Revolution.

Bojan burst on to the scene at Barcelona at a young age and looked like a real future prospect. He made his first-team debut for the Spanish giants at the age of 17 in 2007 and went onto play 163 games for them before moving to Roma in €12 million.

After spending two years at Roma, he had a loan spell at AC Milan before Barcelona re-signed him in 2013. However, they immediately loaned him out to Ajax for the 2013/14 season ahead of selling him to Stoke.

Bojan also had loan spells in Germany and Spain with Mainz and Alaves respectively during his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

A move to India could be on the horizon for him now and he is attracting interest from their top flight.